Dec. 17 College Football Betting Preview: Bahamas Bowl, Cure Bowl Kick Off Season Bowl season begins in the Bahamas by Mike Cole 1 hours ago

Bahamas Bowl (12 p.m. ET): Middle Tennessee vs. (-10) Toledo, 50

One storyline to watch: What will the weather be like?

Weather can be a major factor in the Bahamas Bowl. More specifically, you have to monitor the wind, which is almost always blowing. Early forecasts call for clear skies but wind gusts of up to 15 mph. That’s probably not a huge issue, at least not in the passing game. If things change, though, and the wind really blows hard, that has to favor Toledo which has the better running attack.

One trend to know: MAC teams (Toledo) are 5-1 against the spread in the Bahamas Bowl

Pick: UNDER 50

Between the layoff (both teams last played Nov. 27), the potential for weather and the chance a run-heavy Toledo team controls the game, the total feels like the right play.

Cure Bowl (6 p.m.): Northern Illinois vs. (-10.5) Coastal Carolina, 62.5

One storyline to watch: Something has to give

A year ago, these two teams meeting in a bowl would seem far-fetched after Coastal Carolina burst onto the scene while Northern Illinois went 0-6. Now, the Chanticleers have a chance to end the season on a winning note after last year’s bowl disappointment, while the Huskies can put an exclamation mark on their turnaround by ending a six-game bowl losing streak.

One trend to know: Teams that won 0-3 games the previous season are 26-9-1 against the spread when playing in a bowl the next season (Northern Illinois) over the last six bowl seasons (via VSiN)

Pick: Coastal Carolina -10.5

It’s not the most prestigious bowl, but the Chanticleers have motivation after last year’s disappointment in this very bowl. They’re clearly the better team and with that added motivation, they set out to right the wrong and make a statement in the process.