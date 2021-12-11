Deebo Samuel might play in Week 14 against the Bengals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

From @NFLTotalAccess: Breaking down some of the biggest injury news, featuring #Steelers LB TJ Watt, #49ers Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell, and #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard. pic.twitter.com/KuuqLja03O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2021

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Deebo Samuel might play in Week 14 against the Bengals. Samuel has been sidelined with a groin injury but fully participated in the 49ers half-speed practice on Friday. Samuel is listed as questionable, but it’s looking like he will be a game-time decision. Samuel leads the team in receiving yards with 1,006 and is second in rushing yards with 203. He’s also added five rushing and five receiving touchdowns. Samuel already missed San Francisco’s Week 13 game against the Seahawks. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Samuel is a +110 to score a touchdown against Cincinnati. Samuel is one of San Francisco’s most effective players on offense, so having him back would be a considerable gain for the team. The 49ers could especially use Samuel in the backfield as they’re already without Elijah Mitchell.

As the news keeps pouring in for the 49ers and Bengals, it becomes more and more important to stay on top of the odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook before the game officially gets underway.