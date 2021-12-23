Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Sports bettors are faced with a challenging question this season. Do they bet early in the lookahead market to get the best of the number or bet later in the week when all the COVID-19 dust has settled? Both options have inherent flaws, so any handicap must be based on sound information. Bettors also have to stay abreast of the league’s COVID-19 protocols along with the requirements for players to test out. If you’re wondering why this is important, it’s because this Lions-Falcons game is wrought with COVID-19 implications.

On Monday, Detroit added starting quarterback Jared Goff to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goff can still play on Sunday if he can produce a negative test before Sunday. However, things are now at a point that bookmakers are still putting up lines even amidst the uncertainty.

Atlanta is as high as a six-point favorite, but this line likely reflects Goff being out. The reality is that the NFL recently relaxed the requirements for players to return to action from COVID-19. As a result, the odds for teams to get their players back sooner are better, yet it’s not accounted for in the point spread. This makes the favorite in this spot a bit overvalued.

If we look at the total, which is now as low as 42, bookmakers are projecting a lower-scoring game. That makes each point even more valuable in the game, and in this spot, you’re better off having the extra points in your pocket with the underdog.

Lastly, laying six points with Matt Ryan has been a losing proposition of late. In his past 20 games in this spot, Ryan is 6-14 for -7.97 units.

Take the points with the Lions on the road.