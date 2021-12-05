EPL Betting Preview: Everton vs. Arsenal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Everton plays host to Arenal in this week’s Monday nighter of the EPL slate. The two clubs are coming off losses and have both been at the receiving end of some heavy defeats in recent weeks, but that is where the similarities end. These two trains are headed in opposite directions as week 15 comes to a close. The troubles at Goodison are going from bad to worse as the Toffees plummet down the table with bad results piling up and injuries continuing to plague Rafael BenÃ­tez ‘s men. The Gunners, on the other hand, while sharing similar recent woe, are firmly within reach of the top four and are relishing a trip to Liverpool to face the troubled Blues. Will these two teams’ momentum continue carrying them in the opposite direction, or can the sometimes miraculous Benitez pull another rabbit from his hat to stop the rot? We measure up this tilt for you right here but don’t forget to check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Everton vs. Arsenal Predictions & Picks

Arsenal (+110)

Arsenal to keep a clean sheet (+192)

In an EPL campaign that has featured managers being fired at an unprecedented rate, there might be more sackings on the way. With Everton (+230) only winning one match in their past ten, Rafael Benitez is increasingly worried about his job security. Everton, who got off to a great start this season, is languishing only five points from the relegation zone and has only a win versus league whipping boys to show in the win column since mid-September.

The catastrophic fall of Everton towards the drop zone has been exacerbated by everything from a star player facing criminal charges, top scorers going down to injury, and Everton having the lowest net spend of any EPL club. To say that Benitez has been up against it is a monstrous understatement. This week, the club’s demise was highlighted when they were punished at home by their red crosstown rivals Liverpool 4-1. the stinging defeat for Everton comes at the end of a ten-game stretch in which they have only mustered five goals while conceding 20. Giving up two goals per game may not be totally disastrous, but it poses a problem when you only average 0.5 scored.

They face Arsenal (+110), a team that also had its manager in the hot seat when after a month of play, the Gunners were in the last spot and had the worst start in their long history. To his credit, Mikel Arteta has weathered the storm and has brought Arsenal back to the brink of the top four. After a stretch that included a ten-game winning streak, Arsenal can now join the top four festivities just in time for the holidays. While a remarkable achievement, Arsenal has had its share of black marks. Arsenal were also heavy losers to Liverpool three weeks ago and played poorly last week in Manchester, where a poor Man United side beat them 3-2. Still, the Gunners sit fifth and can move to fourth by extending the plummet of Everton.

Everton will be without the services of star forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin until Boxing Day, and his strike partner SalomÃ³n RondÃ³n is also listed as doubtful for Monday. Therefore, the Toffees turn their hopes to Brazilian forward Richarlison for some much needed scoring. Richarlison has only one goal in three and a half months, so the hope is somewhat thin.

Despite the Liverpool collapse, Arsenal has found the goal with some consistency, so look for the Gunners to win and keep a clean sheet versus the toothless Evertonian attack.