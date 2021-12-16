DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Dealing With Fantasy Football Fallout Ahead Of Playoffs Hopkins' injury comes as a brutal blow with playoffs getting underway by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Fantasy football owners who were lucky enough to make the playoffs were dealt a devastating blow Wednesday with the news DeAndre Hopkins will be out for the fantasy postseason run.

Hopkins, who suffered a sprained knee during Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, may be able to return to the Arizona Cardinals for the NFL playoffs, but fantasy football seasons already will have been decided.

Now, fantasy football owners who used a second- or third-round pick on Hopkins will be tasked with filling his (likely) WR1 spot.

Here are four options to add, and perhaps start, entering Week 15 — the first week of playoffs in many fantasy football leagues. Of note, with it turning into the survive-and-advance part of the season, there should be a lot of thought put into the immediate matchups.

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

It certainly is not a one-for-one swap with Hopkins and Green, but the latter is coming off a game in which he saw a season-high 10 targets and turned it into seven catches for 102 yards. He finished WR20 in total scoring (17.20 points) in full-point leagues and was WR12 in targets, according to SportRadar. Green’s target share should increase with the absence of Hopkins, and his immediate Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions is a good one. Green, who now is owned in 53% of Yahoo leagues as he’s been added in 14% this week, ranks as Yahoo’s WR35 entering the slate. Detroit ranks 17th in passing yards allowed despite ranking third in attempts — teams rarely trail the Lions and therefore don’t have to throw. Green averages 10.45 points per game while his 12.6 air yards per reception this season ranks 20th among wideouts.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

Again, the matchup should be there for Mooney. The Bears will go up against a Minnesota Vikings defense that ranks 27th in passing touchdowns allowed and 25th in passing yards allowed. Mooney took a step back over the past two weeks, but it’s worth noting he has three games with 120-plus yards this season and has received seven or more targets in eight of 13 games this season. Mooney is owned in 76% of Yahoo leagues and enters Sunday’s game ranked as Yahoo’s WR26. He averages the most points of any receiver listed (11.75) while his 95 targets this season rank 20th. His 1,162 targeted air yards on the season rank 16th just behind D.K. Metcalf.

Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Jefferson is not a high-volume play who’s going to see double-digit targets. He’s seen eight or more targets just twice this season, but both of those came in the last three weeks. Jefferson also has a touchdown in each of his last three games and, while the Rams have league-leading receiver Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. is in COVID protocol. He also benefits from a more than gettable Week 15 matchup as the Seattle Seahawks rank dead last in passing yards allowed. They’ve allowed 294 or more yards in three of their last four games but have given up just 13 passing touchdowns in 18 games. Jefferson, who currently is owned in 73% of Yahoo leagues, is ranked WR29 entering the game. Jefferson averages 1.98 points per target this season, which ranks 12th among wideouts with 50 or more targets.

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Gage and the Falcons don’t have as great a Week 15 matchup as they’ll face a 49ers defense that is sixth in passing yards allowed and 10th in passing touchdowns allowed. Still, Gage — who currently is owned in 50% of Yahoo leagues — is ranked Yahoo’s WR31 entering the weekend given his target share. Dating back to Week 10, Gage ranks 13th among wideouts in targets. He’s seen six or more targets in five of his last six games and has compiled 62 or more yards in four of those six.