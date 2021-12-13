Flames Games Postponed Through at Least December 16 by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

COVID-19 cases are up across all the professional sports leagues at the moment. The NFL reportedly had 37 positive COVID tests on Monday per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while the NBA has postponed the Bulls’ games on Tuesday and Thursday while they deal with an outbreak.

In the NHL, the Flames are the team dealing with the most COVID-related issues at the moment. They reportedly had six players and one staff member test positive within a 24-hour period, so the league is taking action. They’ve announced that the Flames’ games will be postponed through at least Thursday, December 16. The team’s training facility has been closed and will remain closed until further notice.

The Flames have gotten off to a strong start this season, posting a mark of 15-7-6 through their first 28 games. That puts them in second place in the Pacific division, and they’re just one point behind the Ducks. The Flames are currently at +1600 to win the Stanley Cup on FanDuel Sportsbook.