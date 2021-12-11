Former Broncos' wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Demaryius Thomas, former wide receiver for the Broncos, was found dead in his home Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Thomas was found unresponsive in his home, and foul play is not expected. The police have yet to release a cause of death, but family members have stated that Thomas has suffered from seizures for the past few years. Thomas was only 33 years old.

Thomas played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Broncos, and one each with the Texans and Jets. Although he last played in 2019 with the Jets, he officially retired this past June. He finished his career with 724 receptions, 9,763 yards, and 63 touchdowns in 143 games.

The Broncos will take on the Lions on Sunday with a heavy heart and will have a tribute for Thomas at some point during the game.

The Broncos are still in the playoff hunt with a 6-6 record and might need to win at least four of their last five games to qualify for the postseason. The Broncos are 10-point favorites (-115) versus the Lions on Sunday and are -520 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.