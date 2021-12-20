Giants QB Daniel Jones (Neck) Placed On Injured Reserve, Shut Down For Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Giants placed quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve on Monday and shut him down for the season due to a neck injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Jones had already missed the team’s past three games with the neck issue, and with no remaining playoff hopes for the Giants at 4-10, they’ve decided to shut down their starting quarterback’s season with little left to play for. The team will now have to decide on Jones’s fifth-year option in the offseason and whether they believe he is the future of the franchise. With backup quarterback Mike Glennon struggling as a replacement, we may see third-stringer Jake Fromm make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2021, Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, ten touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games. He also attempted 62 rushes for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The New York Giants are currently ten-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.