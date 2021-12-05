Grayson Allen a Late Scratch vs. Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Milwaukee Bucks are down another starter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out with a right calf injury leading up to the game, and then Grayson Allen was a late scratch ahead of the Bucks’ contest against the Miami Heat. According to Eric Nehm, Allen is out with a non-specified illness.

Grayson Allen is OUT tonight (illness).



So, another new starting lineup for the Bucks. https://t.co/lBL7xRfxyo — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 5, 2021

Allen had started all 23 games for the Bucks leading up to Saturday night’s contest, contributing 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. It’s unclear how long Allen is expected to miss with the illness, but an update should be provided after the game.

The injuries have resulted in a shift in the Bucks lineup. Pat Connaughton will fill in for Allen at shooting guard, creating a void at power forward that will be filled by Sandro Mamukelashvili, his first start in the NBA.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucks lined as -6 home chalk against the Heat, with the line coming down on news that Giannis and Allen would be out.