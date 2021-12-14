Hornets' LaMelo Ball Closer To Returning from COVID-19 protocols

The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will join their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, for conditioning. If all goes well, he could be back with the team on Wednesday when the Hornets travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

Ball last played for the Hornets on Dec. 1 in a 127-125 loss on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s missed Charlotte’s past five games, and the Hornets went 2-3 in his absence.

This season, Charlotte’s been a very streaky team as its won and lost five straight games. The team is now 15-14 on the year, and it’s seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference. In-season wagers have become quite popular in recent years, so if you like the Hornets to be one of the final eight playoff teams, you can back them to do so at FanDuel Sportsbook with odds at +102. However, if you don’t like their chances, you can look to fade the Hornets at -124 odds.

