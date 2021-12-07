How People Are Betting Patriots-Bills Week 13 AFC East Clash
Is it surprising to see 74% of bettors taking the Over 41?
Some bettors may be watching pregame coverage of “Monday Night Football,” thinking about the wind and weather in Buffalo and using that as a reason they don’t want to bet on the AFC East clash between the New England Patriots and Bills.
Others, though, may be looking for ideas on how to place a wager while staying away from one side or the total.
Well, here is how others are betting on the Week 13 clash between the Patriots and Bills, according to a pregame release from DraftKings Sportsbook:
— 74% of bettors are taking Over 41, and that has gone for 56% of the handle, or the total money wagered — perhaps a bit surprising seeing as though the weather could definitely play a role in the contest
— 54% of bettors are taking Patriots +2.5, which has gone for 49% of the handle
— 62% of bettors are taking Patriots moneyline +120, and that has made up for 56% of the handle
What about the propositional bets? Here are the most popular, according to DraftKings:
1. Dawson Knox Over 24.5 receiving yards -115
2. Mac Jones Over 203.5 passing yards -115
3. Josh Allen Over 1.5 passing touchdowns -115
4. Cole Beasley Over 3.5 receptions -125 (short passes, eh?)
5. Mac Jones Over 1.5 passing touchdowns +160
Patriots-Bills kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.