How People Are Betting Patriots-Bills Week 13 AFC East Clash

Some bettors may be watching pregame coverage of “Monday Night Football,” thinking about the wind and weather in Buffalo and using that as a reason they don’t want to bet on the AFC East clash between the New England Patriots and Bills.

Others, though, may be looking for ideas on how to place a wager while staying away from one side or the total.

Well, here is how others are betting on the Week 13 clash between the Patriots and Bills, according to a pregame release from DraftKings Sportsbook:

— 74% of bettors are taking Over 41, and that has gone for 56% of the handle, or the total money wagered — perhaps a bit surprising seeing as though the weather could definitely play a role in the contest

— 54% of bettors are taking Patriots +2.5, which has gone for 49% of the handle

— 62% of bettors are taking Patriots moneyline +120, and that has made up for 56% of the handle

What about the propositional bets? Here are the most popular, according to DraftKings:

1. Dawson Knox Over 24.5 receiving yards -115

2. Mac Jones Over 203.5 passing yards -115

3. Josh Allen Over 1.5 passing touchdowns -115

4. Cole Beasley Over 3.5 receptions -125 (short passes, eh?)

5. Mac Jones Over 1.5 passing touchdowns +160

Patriots-Bills kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.