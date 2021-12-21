How Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill Uncertainty Impacts Chiefs-Steelers Spread Kelce and Hill are among the 10 players on Kansas City's reserve/COVID-19 list by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chiefs have found themselves in an uncertain situation before their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as both tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill now are on Kansas City’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hill was added to the list Tuesday after Kelce was among the four Chiefs placed on the COVID list Monday evening. Kelce, who reportedly is vaccinated, tested positive for the virus. In total, there now are 10 Kansas City players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list with six added Tuesday.

It’s worth noting how the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols have made it easier for players to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Players who are vaccinated, asymptomatic and test negative twice within one day have a shorter turnaround time.

Still, to no surprise, it has impacted the betting lines ahead of Sunday’s AFC clash at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs opened the week with one of the largest spreads on the betting board — one of five games with a double-digit line. Kansas City on Monday morning was a 10-point home favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

They’ve since been dropped to a 7.5-point favorite against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is +270 on the moneyline while Kansas City remains -350.

The total also has been impacted given the fact Hill and Kelce are responsible for 1,272 and 1,070 total yards, respectively, while combining for 17 touchdowns on the season. The total was set at 48.5 before the developments and now has dropped to 44.

It certainly a game bettors will be keeping an eye on as we get closer to game time.