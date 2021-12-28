Ian Book Set to Make First Career Start on Monday Night Football by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

When the New Orleans Saints drafted Ian Book of the 2021 NFL Draft, they weren’t expecting him to come in and be a difference-maker right away. An injury to starting quarterback Jameis Winston forced Trevor Siemian into action before the team was leveled with a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday night, Book will become the fourth quarterback to start for the Saints when they take on the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Book starts tonight for the Saints vs. the Dolphins. It was destined.



– His first college completion was against the Miami Redhawks.



– His first college game in an NFL stadium was against the Miami Hurricanes.



– His first NFL completion will be against the Miami Dolphins. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 27, 2021

Book spent four years at Notre Dame before being selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the latest draft. He became the all-time winningest quarterback in school history, throwing 72 touchdown passes and completing 63.8% of his passes.

The rookie quarterback will have some room to operate against the Dolphins’ 24th-ranked passing defense, who give up an average of 245.4 yards per game.

After opening the Saints as home chalk, this line has settled on the Dolphins as -3 road favorites, with the total set at 37.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.