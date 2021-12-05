Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 13 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colts -450 | Texans +350

Spread: Colts -10

Total: 44.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +4600| Texans +100000

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Moneyline Predictions and Picks

Texans +10

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans News and Analysis

Indianapolis Colts Analysis

Looking to bounce back after a disappointing 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Indianapolis Colts head to Houston for a divisional meeting against the Houston Texansâa rematch of a Week 6 31-3 rout. Led by quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts take a more balanced approach to their play calling, using a 57%/43% pass-to-run play calling ratio and look to be one of the more systematic teams in the league, running a play every 27.7 seconds, which is the seventh-slowest in the league. Despite a 2-9 record, the Texans appear to be very effective on defense, ranking eighth DVOA, per Football Outsiders, which may limit the Colts’ offense to effectively blow out the matchup, as the spread projects.

The Colts are 9-4 against the spread, posting an 8-5 record outright on the road dating back to last season.

Houston Texans Analysis

The Houston Texans continue to look for their footing, especially after dropping a Week 12 21-14 loss to the New York Jets at home. Led by veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Texans rate as the worst offense in the league, per PFF and look to have a more difficult matchup this week, facing a Colts’ defense ranked 12th in DVOA. Using a more balanced 59%/41% play-calling scheme, look for the Texans to potentially increase their passing cadence, with a weak spot in the Colts’ offense being their ability to defend the pass, ranking 20th in pass DVOA. As massive underdogs, the Texans will likely turn to wide receiver Brandin Cooks for his big-play upside, averaging 11.4 yards per reception this season.

At home, the Texans are 6-7 against the spread, posting a 3-10 record outright.