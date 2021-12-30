Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Jacksonville Jaguars season mercifully comes to an end in two weeks, but not before they play the New England Patriots. The Jags’ offense has sputtered all season, and that’s unlikely to change against one of the best defenses in the league on Sunday.

Offense hasn’t come naturally for the Jaguars this season. Trevor Lawrence has paced the Jags to just 308.0 yards per game this season, with just 203.1 of those coming via the pass. Worse, Jacksonville has put up below average yards in two of their past three games, playing two of the worst teams in the league. They’ll be in a much worse space when they travel to Gillette Stadium for their Week 17 contest.

New England is allowing the third-fewest yards per game this season, limiting opponents to an average of 315.5 per game. The Pats have been particularly stingy against the pass, allowing an average of 193.7 passing yards per game, noting improvements over their recent sample. The Patriots have limited five of their past six opponents to 131 passing yards or fewer, with just two of their last five opponents scoring more than 13 points.

Better teams than the Jaguars have been limited against the Pats this season. We’re not expecting Jacksonville to get anything going, as Lawrence struggles against one of the best units in the NFL, and third-string running back Dare Ogunbowale gets just the third start of his career. Bill Belichick isn’t the type of coach to press the pace offensively and will be content to hold onto the ball and do enough to win. A stifling defensive performance and run-the-clock mentality should help this game stay under the 41.5 total.

