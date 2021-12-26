Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) Out For Remainder Of Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury, per NFL Network.

Jaguars RB James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/9PkqM97MXd pic.twitter.com/d42QjFkdDJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 26, 2021

Robinson exited the team’s matchup with the New York Jets in the second quarter and will not return to the action. He posted three rushes for ten yards prior to his exit from the game. In Robinson’s absence and with Carlos Hyde on injured reserve due to a concussion, backup running back Dare Ogunbowale will likely be the lead back in the second half against the Jets. New York currently leads the Jaguars 13-12 in the third quarter.

The second-year back has accrued 192 touches for 979 yards and eight scrimmage touchdowns in 13 games on the season.

NFL Betting At The FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NFL through spreads, totals, props, and much more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.