Jamal Adams Forced to Leave vs. 49ers With Shoulder Injury

The Seattle Seahawks had to get through the rest of their intra-divisional battle against the San Francisco 49ers without one of their best defensive players. Jamal Adams was ruled out in the second half of the contest with a shoulder injury.

Injury updates from #SFvsSEA:#49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is being evaluated for a head injury.#Seahawks S Jamal Adams is out with a shoulder injury. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 5, 2021

Adams recorded four tackles before leaving the contest, and an update on his injury should be provided in the post-game press conference.

Ryan Neal is second on the Seahawks depth chart at strong safety and should see increased usage with Adams unavailable. If Adams is expected to miss time, Neal could be in line for his second start of the season next week against the Houston Texans.

The Seahawks halted their three-game losing streak in Week 13, holding off the Niners on their final drive of the fourth quarter. That preserved their 30-23 lead and helped them to their first win since October 31 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle is on the road for their Week 14 contest against the Texans. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Seahawks as -7 favorites, with the total set at 43.5.