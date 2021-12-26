Jamison Crowder inactive for Week 16 against the Jaguars by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Jets declare Jamison Crowder as inactive for Week 16 against the Jaguars. He is suffering from a calf injury and did not practice all week. Crowder is third on New York with 431 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also has the second-most targets on the team with 70.

The Jets leading wideout Elijah Moore is also out due to COVID-19, and Corey Davis is on injured reserve. We expect Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims, and Braxton Berrios to get the bulk of the targets at wide receiver. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Cole is a -110 to go over/under 41.5 receiving yards against Jacksonville.

New York is last in the AFC East with a 3-11 record and are eliminated from playoff contention. The Jets have also lost their previous three games.

Also inactive for New York are Austin Walter, La’Mical Perine and Elijah Riley.

It’s been an unpredictable year in the NFL with injuries and COVID-19 wreaking havoc on rosters. It would be best if you always visited FanDuel Sportsbook to check for any shifts in NFL odds before the games get underway.