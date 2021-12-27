Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, Won't Play vs. Timberwolves on Monday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols.

Tatum is the ninth Celtics player on the COVID-19 list. Although, Boston has had as many as 13 players under health and safety protocols as early as last week. Tatum previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January of this year.

The former Duke standout is the Celtics leading scorer averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a game. Boston will most likely look to Jaylen Brown to become the go-to guy on offense. Brown is second in team scoring, averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are a -235 against the Timberwolves for Monday's game. Boston opened at -389, so we can already see the effect losing Tatum has had on the lines. The Celtics lost their previous match 117-113 to the Bucks on Christmas Day.

