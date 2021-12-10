Jets Week 14 Injury Report by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a 33-18 home loss to the Eagles, the New York Jets face another challenge on Sunday and will be without some key players based on the injury report. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Michael Carter II are ruled out with concussions.

RB Tevin Coleman and CB Michael Carter II, both with concussions, are OUT for Sunday.



WR Elijah Moore (quad) is questionable. He will test it today and tomorrow. He’s day to day. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 10, 2021

There is some hope that wide receiver Elijah Moore will play despite a quad injury. The former Ole Miss product will test out the quad on Friday and Saturday before the team decides on his status in Week 14.

The Jets host the Saints as 5.5-point underdogs, and sharp bettors are all over the visiting team after it opened as a three-point favorite. As for the total, the under’s also drawn some sharp action as it’s been bet down to 43 after opening at 46.5.

