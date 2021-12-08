Justin Fields Will Start Sunday vs. Packers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bears head coach Matt Nagy says Justin Fields was medically cleared so he will start Sunday against the Packers. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 8, 2021

Fields has missed the past two weeks due to rib injuries, but he has been cleared to start Sunday vs. the Packers. He will send Andy Dalton back to the bench, who was horrendous last week vs. the Cardinals. He managed just 229 yards on 41 attempts and finished with four interceptions. The result was an average of 2.17 adjusted yards per attempt.

Fields hasn’t been considerably better than Dalton this season, but he has shown some improvement as the season has progressed. He’s also a threat with his legs, averaging 36.3 rushing yards in his seven full starts. He racked up his first 100-yard rushing game in Week 8 vs. the 49ers, and he should have more of those in the future. He remains the Bears’ long-term option at the position, so getting him reps should be the team’s priority over the season’s final stretch.

The Bears will take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, and they’re listed as 12.5-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.