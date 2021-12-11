Kadarius Toney is out for Week 14 against the Chargers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kadarius Toney is out of the Giants’ Week 14 game against the Chargers. He is dealing with an oblique injury and was seen laboring in practice. Toney is second on the Giants in receiving yards with 392. However, New York could get Sterling Shepard back, but he is listed as questionable with a quad injury. Meanwhile, New York also ruled out starting quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday’s matchup. Jones’ backup, Mike Glennon, only completed 52 percent of his passes against the Dolphins in Week 13. Expect the Giants’ passing game to take quite the hit. The Giants are currently a +320 against the Chargers at FanDuel Sportsbook. New York is in last place in the NFC East with a 4-8 record and is 22nd in the league in passing yards with 2,652.

