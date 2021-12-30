Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the top games of the weekend kicks off on Sunday’s early slate as the Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Chiefs appear to be the top team in the AFC and are hitting their stride at just the right time. After struggling to score in the early portion of the season, Kansas City has won eight straight games. Not only have the Chiefs won eight in a row, but they’ve also covered the spread in each of the past six. Good teams win, great teams cover.

If the Bengals have a glaring weakness, it’s in the secondary, where they’re ranked 29th in passing yards allowed. Allowing chunks of passing yards isn’t exactly conducive to upsetting the Chiefs. Joe Burrow has been on a tear of late, most recently throwing for over 500 yards against a depleted Ravens team. That being said, he’s still tied with the most interceptions in the league with 14. The Chiefs’ defensive line has come together in recent weeks and could force Burrow out of his comfort zone in this contest.

Kansas City is on a roll right now, and we won’t be caught jumping in front of this moving train. It’s a scary sight for opponents to see when all the pieces start clicking in Kansas City, and that’s exactly what’s happening as the Chiefs rev up for a playoff run. Despite being at less than full strength, the Chiefs just blew out the Steelers. The Bengals are certainly a tougher task than Pittsburgh, but the Chiefs simply need to handle business in order to cover the spread.

