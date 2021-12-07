Karl-Anthony Towns Active, D'Angelo Russell Out vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Two of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ most valuable players were listed as questionable heading into Monday night’s encounter with the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Chris Finch confirmed that Karl-Anthony Towns would be available, but D’Angelo Russell would miss the contest. Finch also noted that Patrick Beverley is out against the Hawks.

Towns and Russell rank first and third in scoring for the T-Wolves. Towns also leads the team in rebounding, while Russell ranks first in assists.

That Timberwolves’ backcourt is in shambles without their two starters. Anthony Edwards could be moved into the shooting guard role, with Jaden McDaniels filling in for Edwards at small forward. That could force Malik Beasley or Leandrl Bolmaro into the starting point guard position against the Hawks.

Whoever starts will have their hands full trying to limit Trae Young and the Hawks’ seventh-ranked scoring offense.

