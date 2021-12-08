Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge Ruled Out Wednesday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Nets will be without two of their best players for Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Rockets. Durant and Aldridge will rest on the second leg of a back-to-back, which makes the Nets slightly vulnerable against a suddenly red-hot Rockets squad. They’ve won six-straight games, and the Nets are currently listed as three-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

With Durant and Aldridge out, Paul Millsap and Bruce Brown are the leading candidates to move into the starting lineup. Both players could provide some fantasy value, but James Harden figures to be the biggest beneficiary. He’s increased his usage rate to 38.6% with Durant and Aldridge off the court this season, resulting in an average of 1.57 FanDuel points per minute.

The Rockets have played shorthanded throughout the majority of their winning streak. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are both out of the lineup, so Christian Wood and Eric Gordon have carried the load in his absence. Both players should garner some attention on Monday’s DFS slate.