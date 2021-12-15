Kings Interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry Tests Positive For COVID by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Sacramento Kings interim head coach, Alvin Gentry, tested positive for COVID-19.

Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry tested positive for Covid and won’t coach vs. Wizards tonight, Gentry tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

That means Gentry won’t be on the sidelines for Wednesday night’s home game against the Washington Wizards. This comes as the Kings are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. However, despite its 11-17 record, Sacramento occupies the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

With Gentry now entering the league’s health and safety protocols, Sacramento is now a 2.5-point underdog. The Kings initially opened as a one-point favorite, but sharp bettors have primarily been responsible for the line move in this matchup.

As for the total, it’s currently sitting at 225, with the public targeting a play on the over.

