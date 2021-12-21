Kings Will be Shorthanded vs. Warriors on Monday Night by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Sacramento Kings will be down a few key players against the Golden State Warriors. Jason Anderson confirmed that De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III, and Alex Len remain in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out on Monday night. Anderson also noted that starting center Richaun Holmes remains questionable with an eye injury.

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (eye) is questionable vs. the Golden State Warriors tonight. De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III and Alex Len are still out due to NBA health and safety protocols. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 20, 2021

On Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton started at point guard and Tristan Thompson at center against the San Antonio Spurs. Haliburton will be back in the starting lineup on Monday, and Thompson is the go-to option if Holmes is ruled out.

Compounding the Kings’ health issues is their condensed schedule. Tonight’s contest will be Sacramento’s second game in as many nights and the third game in four nights. Four different Kings players played 31 or more minutes last night, and most will be expected to carry a similar workload tonight against the Warriors.

The betting market recognizes the Kings’ shortcomings, with Sacramento priced as +13 underdogs tonight, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.