Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks: Saturday Special

The biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s tilt is the COVID-19 virus running rampant through the Browns organization. Cleveland, coming off a 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, has a total of 18 players on the Reserve/COVID list – nine of whom are starters. Notable names include quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and safety John Johnson III.

However, it’s not just the players who have been impacted, as the team announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive. Players and vaccinated staff must submit two negative tests within 24 hours to be available for Saturday’s contest.

Despite calls for the game to be rescheduled, the NFL has said it has no intention of making any changes, and things will go ahead as planned.

The uncertain situation is reflected in the current odds. Cleveland, who opened up as -6.5 point home favorites before COVID began to take its toll, is now a +1.5 underdog. This will be the first time all season the Browns have not been favored at the Dawg Pound.

The outbreak couldn’t come at a worse time for a Browns team that is just a game behind the Ravens for first in the AFC North and battling a handful of fellow 7-6 teams vying for a wild card berth.

The Raiders find themselves in a must-win situation, as their playoff hopes hang by the thinnest of margins. A loss would drop Las Vegas to 6-8 on the season, effectively eliminating them from postseason contention. Rich Bisaccia’s squad was embarrassed last week at Arrowhead, blown out 48-9 by the Kansas City Chiefs. The loss was the Raiders’ second straight and fifth in their previous six games – quite the turnaround for a team that started the year 5-2. Stunningly, Vegas’ offense has been held under 20 points in each of those five losses. This week, things won’t get easier against a Browns defense ranked fourth in yards allowed per game (310.0) and seventh in sacks (35.0). To make matters worse, the Raiders may once again be without their all-world tight end, Darren Waller. Waller (questionable) has missed the past two games with a knee injury and is yet to practice this week.

With the game’s total set at 38.5, this has all the makings of a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair, and one the Browns, despite all the adversity, still have a legitimate shot of winning. If Mayfield cannot go, the Browns are fortunate to have backup quarterback Case Keenum in relief. In his only start this season, Keenum was effective, throwing for 199 yards and a touchdown in a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland’s game plan will likely feature a heavy dose of running back Nick Chubb against a Raiders’ run defense, allowing 125.3 yards per game (26th) regardless of who takes the snaps. With Kareem Hunt likely sidelined, D’Ernest Johnson should also see a share of the carries.

Las Vegas flopped the lone time they were a road favorite, losing 23-16 to the New York Giants on November 7th. Expect the Raiders offensive struggles to continue and the Browns to ride their star back to an inspiring victory.

