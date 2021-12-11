Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Raiders vs. Chiefs Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Raiders +360 | Chiefs -460

Spread: Chiefs -10.0

Total: 47.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Raiders +12000 | Chiefs +650

Raiders vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Chiefs -10.0

Raiders vs. Chiefs News, Analysis, and Picks

There was a point in this season where there were significant question marks involving the Chiefs. Their defense was a disaster, allowing at least 29 points in each of their first five games, but they’ve turned things around in a big way. They’ve allowed 17 points or fewer in six of their past seven games, including nine points or fewer in three of their past four. In short, they’ve gone from one of the worst defenses to one of the best from a points perspective.

Their biggest question mark currently is on offense, which is weird to say with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid at head coach. They’ve still put up enough points to record five straight wins, and their best performance came against the Raiders. They racked up 41 points in that contest, and they outgained the Raiders by nearly 150 yards.

Surprisingly, the Raiders seem to be garnering some public support in this contest. They’ve received 52% of the spread bets, so the public doesn’t appear to trust the Chiefs again fully. However, the Chiefs have received 69% of the spread dollars, and a discrepancy that large indicates some sharp activity. That’s caused this line to move from Chiefs -8.5 to -10.0, but I still think there’s some value in that number. The Chiefs were able to beat the Raiders by 27 points on the road, so asking them to win by double-digits at home isn’t farfetched.