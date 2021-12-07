LeBron James Probable Tuesday vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The abdominal injury that limited LeBron James over the past few days won’t keep him out of action. The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed that King James is probable for Tuesday night’s contest against the Boston Celtics.

Kyle Goon also noted that Carmelo Anthony is questionable with flu-like symptoms, which are related to COVID-19,

… well actually the Lakers just issued a NEW injury report tomorrow against the Celtics, and Carmelo Anthony is QUESTIONABLE with flu-like symptoms, NOT related to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/HvcFtMY0Bh — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 7, 2021

James has appeared in only 12 of the Lakers’ 24 games due to injuries and a suspension. Still, the four-time NBA Champion leads the Lakers in scoring with 25.6 points, adding 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. James will slot into his usual small forward role as the Lakers try to win for the fourth time in six games. Rostering James will cost $10,500 on FanDuel’s main slate.

The Lakers are off to a slow start this season, sitting 12-12 and hanging on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They are modest -2.5 favorites when they host the 13-11 Celts on Tuesday night.