Lions QB Jared Goff Enters COVID Protocols

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff entered COVID-19 protocols on Monday.

The #Lions placed QB Jared Goff on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

It’s a tough blow to a Lions team that has been getting some momentum with two wins in the past three weeks. Goff will have a chance to make it back in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons under new protocols, but backup quarterback Tim Boyle may be in line for his second start of the season if he is unavailable. Starting tackle Matt Nelson was also placed on the COVID reserve list, which means we may see more Lions placed on the list throughout the week.

Goff has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 13 games this season.

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Detroit Lions are currently six-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 42, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.