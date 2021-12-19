Lions’ Stunning Week 15 Win Over Cardinals Lost Bettors Lots Of Money 93% of those who placed a moneyline wager took the Cardinals by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dan Campbell and the previously one-win Detroit Lions shocked those around the league with a commanding Week 15 win over the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals — who were the top seed in the conference just six days ago — by a 30-12 verdict.

It also served as a stunner to those who placed a wager on Sunday afternoon’s contest, and others who made it through 14 weeks in NFL survivor pools just to be eliminated in Week 15 by choosing Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

The Cardinals, after all, were a 13.5-point favorite as of Thursday.

WynnBet provided a list of Week 15 insights before the slate got underway and revealed that 93% of bettors took Arizona on the moneyline, which was responsible for 66% of the moneyline handle.

There were also plenty of bettors who took Arizona -14 on the spread. Of note, 82% of spread bettors took the Cardinals, which resulted in 62% of the money wagered, according to WynnBet.

Those placing a bet on FanDuel Sportsbook did so similarly, as 76% of spread wagers (and 86% of spread handle) were on the Cardinals -13. Additionally, 89% of the moneyline handle was on the Cardinals, according to FanDuel. Arizona closed at -720, meaning a bettor would have to wager $720 just to win $100. Those usually are the prices of a sure thing, but that wasn’t the case this time around.

The Cardinals now have lost each of their last two games while the Lions have won two of their last three.