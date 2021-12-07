Mac Jones Under Bettors Could Sit Back And Relax In Week 13 Vs. Bills Jones threw for 19 yards in the win by Jenna Ciccotelli 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Those who put their faith in the Patriots ahead of Monday night’s clash against the Buffalo Bills were rewarded, considering New England was a road underdog heading into western New York in a game that featured nasty weather and huge AFC implications.

But the 14-10 win didn’t come on behalf of a pass-happy Mac Jones, as the rookie threw for just 19 yards while completing two of three pass attempts — and completing his one attempt in the first half.

With a stat line like that, bettors who took the Patriots quarterback’s Under 198.5 passing yards propositional bet made out easily here. So, too, did those who took his completions Under 19.5, passing touchdowns Under 1.5, and pass attempts Under 27.5.

Talk about easy money.

Every under hit tonight for Mac Jones ✅ pic.twitter.com/TrQmbpIgEw — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 7, 2021

According to Action Network, a $100 parlay combining the Unders on all of Jones’ props would have turned into $981.

New England’s three pass attempts were the least in NFL history since Week 3 of 1974, when the Bills attempted two, and fewest all-time in Patriots history.

“Crazy game to be a part of,” Jones told reporters after the win, via CBS Boston. “We knew if we didn’t turn the ball over we’d be good. It was weird, but if you get more points than the other team, it’s going to be a good day.”

This one likely had more to do with the weather than anything else, so it will be interesting to see what the lines are on Jones heading into the Patriots-Bills rematch in a few weeks.