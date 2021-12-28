Marcus Morris Will be on Minutes Restrictions Against Nets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We have heard from the get-go that COVID-19 impacts everyone differently. Practically, we see that player usage differs for everyone coming out of health and safety protocols on the NBA court. In Marcus Morris’s case, he’ll be on a minutes restriction when he returns to action against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. will have a minutes restriction in his return from covid protocols vs. Brooklyn. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 28, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyrone Lue confirmed that Morris would be in the starting lineup but didn’t clarify what usage to expect from the veteran forward on Monday night. Morris has played in 13 games for the Clippers, starting all of them, and averages 29.7 minutes, 13.8 points, and 4.8 rebounds.

Look for Terance Mann to absorb any additional minutes on Monday night. The 25-year-old averages just over 29 minutes per game while playing 32 games for the Clippers.

The Clippers have lost four of their past five, staying under the total in four straight games.

LA can right the ship against the Nets, but they’ll have to do so as +4 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.