Marcus Stroman Signs with Chicago Cubs

by

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports former New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Stroman made the announcement this evening, with the details of the signing unknown at the time of this writing. Making 30 starts last season, Stroman posted a 10-13 record, pitching 179 innings and recorded a 3.02 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. Last season, Stroman ranked ninth in ERA, 27th in K rate, and 20th in WHIP among qualified starters last season.

The Cubs, posting a 71-91 record, placed fourth in the National League Central, 24 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Collectively, Chicago starters had the fourth-highest ERA, posting a 5.27 ERA, and the third-lowest K rate at 18.7%, only behind the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.

In a tough National League Central Division, Chicago is +15000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook. As of Dec. 1, the projected rotation is Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Wade Miley, Adbert Alzolay and Alce Mills.

