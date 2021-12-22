Mavericks' Luka Dončić Enters COVID Protocols by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the NBA as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Mavericks guard, Luka DonÄiÄ, is now in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has entered the league's protocols, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

DonÄiÄ hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to an ankle injury, but it looked like he was close to returning to the team in the coming days. Now, with DonÄiÄ in league protocols, the Mavericks will have to carry on without him a bit longer. Dallas is 3-2 since his injury, but it’ll face a stiff challenge when it hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Backup point guard, Jalen Brunson, will continue to handle the point guard duties in DonÄiÄ’s absence. The Villanova product is having his best season in the league as he’s posting career-high numbers with 15.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, Brunson trails only DonÄiÄ and Kristaps PorziÅÄ£is on the team in player efficiency rating (18.78).

Thus, if you’re looking for an under-the-radar player to add to your fantasy roster, Brunson should be near the very top of your list.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.