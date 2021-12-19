Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are expected to play in Week 15 against the Bengals by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are expected to play in Week 15 against the Bengals.

Broncos’ RBs Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip) and Javonte Williams (knee), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Gordon suffered a hand injury early in the Broncos’ Week 14 game against the Lions. He briefly left the game before returning. Despite the setback, Gordon finished with 24 carries for 111 yards. Meanwhile, Williams didn’t practice until Friday this week due to a leg injury. He is listed as questionable, but coach Vic Fangio said Williams will play and “won’t have any limitations.” Williams leads the team in rushing yards with 743, while Gordon isn’t far behind with 716. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is +100 to score a touchdown, and Gordon is a +135.

Denver’s 1,600 rushing yards rank eleventh in the NFL, while Cincinnati has the fourth-best rush defense allowing only 1,210 rushing yards. Both teams have a 7-6 record and are third in their respective divisions. This game has significant playoffs implications for the Broncos and the Bengals, so make sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook to get a lowdown on the lines before laying down a bet.