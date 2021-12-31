Mike Evans is questionable to play for the Buccaneers on Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers have listed Mike Evans as questionable to play Sunday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Evans was taken off the COVID-19 protocol list but is still dealing with a hamstring injury. This week, Evans was a limited participant in practice and will likely be a game-time decision versus the Jets.

Evans isn’t the only problem at wide receiver for the Bucs. Antonio Brown also looks to be a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Throw in that Chris Godwin is out for the season after tearing his ACL, and you could have a receiving corps that is nowhere near at full strength. Quarterback Tom Brady could be throwing to the likes of Scott Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Breshad Perriman at WR. The good news is that the tight end trio of Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and OJ. Howard are all healthy.

The Bucs have clinched the NFC South and are only playing for seeding. They are currently the third seed in the NFC. The Buccaneers are currently a 13 favorite (-110) over the Jets on Sunday and are -770 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.