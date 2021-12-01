Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Underdog Wolves Look to Continue Winning Ways

This will be the first meeting between these teams this season. Both squads have been amongst the NBA’s biggest surprises, with the Wolves (11-10) and Wizards (13-8) sitting seventh and fourth in their respective conferences.

Listed as four-point road underdogs, Minnesota comes into tonight playing its best basketball of the season, notching seven wins in its past eight games. A big reason for the Wolves’ impressive play has been their much-improved defense. Chris Finch’s group sits sixth in defensive rating and has held opponents to under 100 points in five of eight contests.

The Wizards are coming off a 116-99 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and are 5-5 in their past 10 games. Washington’s defense, which ranks 12th in defensive rating, has begun to slip of late, allowing 110 or more points in three of its past four, including a whopping 127 to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. Don’t forget the Wiz were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA last year. This bodes well for a Minnesota squad averaging 108.1 PPG.

Washington has disappointed when favored recently. Wes Unseld Jr’s side is 0-4 against the spread in the past four when listed as the favorite. Minnesota, meanwhile, is 5-1 against the number in its past six against teams with a winning record.

It will be important to monitor the status of Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is currently listed as questionable. Assuming he plays, our model loves Minnesota to cover and win outright.

As for the game’s total of 216.5, our model leans towards the over. The Timberwolves, with their core of Edwards (assuming he plays), Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell should be able to take advantage of a struggling Wizards defense. This is also a pace-up spot for a Washington offense averaging 105.8 PPG, so scoring opportunities should be plentiful.