Myrtle Beach Bowl – Tulsa vs. Old Dominion Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Myrtle Beach Bowl stands as the lone Monday game on December 20, as the Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) square off with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6).

It’ll be only the second iteration of this bowl game, as Appalachian State demolished North Texas 56-28 in last year’s first iteration of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. This is only the second bowl appearance for the Old Dominion program, so it’s fair to say that the motivation angle may be in their favor. They started the year winning only one of their first seven games, yet finished with five straight victories over C-USA opponents to go bowling.

Tulsa has a knack for playing to the level of its competition. The Golden Hurricane finished with a .500 record while playing teams like Oklahoma State and Cincinnati within one score. Keeping things within one possession against two of the top teams in the country would typically lead one to believe that Tulsa is the real deal, but things get a bit dicier when examining their losses. FCS school UC Davis? Arkansas State? A blowout loss to Houston?

Tulsa is up-and-down, while Old Dominion finished the season on a tear. Tulsa is the better team on paper and could run away with this game if they give an A+ effort, but that’s impossible to expect given the nature of this team.

Ricky Rahne appears to have the Monarchs headed in the right direction. The last time this school played football, they finished with a 1-11 record in the 2019 season. Fast forward to 2021, and Rahne has the Monarchs bowling following five straight wins. While this matchup against Tulsa may prove too much too soon, we think the Monarchs will be highly motivated in this spot and will prove a tough out.

Old Dominion or pass is the official recommendation.