NBA Betting Preview: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We finished the week on a solid note by cashing a ticket on the Thunder as a one-point underdog. We’ll try to keep the momentum going on Monday as we get ready to wrap up the 2021 year. One game that’s caught my eye is the matchup between the Grizzlies and the Suns. I’ve identified a trend that could be worthwhile in terms of the total for the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies will play their second game in as many nights when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. This will be the sixth game for the Grizzlies this season on back-to-back nights. In the past four games for the Grizzlies in this spot, they’re averaging 103 points per game. That’s quite a drop-off from their season average of 111 points per game. For whatever reason, the Grizzlies offense seems a bit sluggish when they’re playing without any rest. That could be problematic against a Suns team that ranks third overall in defensive efficiency.

Some of the Suns’ success comes from their ability to defend on the perimeter. Phoenix is tied for fifth in allowing opponents 11.5 three-point field goals per game. Another area the Suns perform well in is their transition defense. Per TeamRankings, Phoenix ranks tenth in defensive fast-break efficiency. That’ll be key against a Grizzlies team that leads the league with 16.6 fast-break points per game.

The Suns force their opponents to play in a half-court game as it often requires a special type of point guard on the opposing team to break them down. While the Grizzlies have been a breath of fresh air given their 20-14 record, I’m not sure they have the experience to dominate this game on the road against a veteran Suns team.

Phoenix won each of the past three meetings against Memphis by at least 20 points. At some point, it’s only natural that a bit of self-doubt creeps in when you lose games by such a large margin. And given what we know about the Grizzlies, the Suns are probably not the team you want to play against on short rest. It also doesn’t help that Phoenix is coming off a rare loss, so you can expect them to be significantly dialed in defensively for this contest.

As a result, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Memphis struggle to score points in this meeting. It’s worth noting that the total is 7-1 to the under in their past eight meetings and 6-1 to the under when Phoenix is the home team. Lastly, the total is on a 4-0 run to the under when Memphis plays on consecutive nights.

I think this total is a bit high at 221, so I’d look to target the under as my play of the day.

Pick: Under 221

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.