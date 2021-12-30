NBA Betting Preview: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Our over didn’t stand much of a chance on Wednesday as the Lakers only attempted eight free throws compared to 29 by the Grizzlies. We’ll need a short memory to turn the page to Thursday. And with only four games on the schedule, we’ll need to be judicious in our selection. One game stands out above the rest so let’s head to Brooklyn, where the Nets will take on the 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are starting to get healthy again as Kevin Durant rejoins the team after clearing COVID protocols. James Harden was the first of the two superstars to be activated, and since his return, he’s averaging 37.5 points, 12.5 assists, and nine rebounds. Now, when you add Durant back into the mix, the Nets should be even more lethal.

In a season filled with controversy, the Nets managed to block out all the noise en route to the fourth-best record in the league at 23-9. And while Brooklyn’s only 15-17 against the spread (ATS), we’ve recently seen some improvement in their play â particularly against teams with a winning percentage above .500. It’s worth noting that the Nets are on a 4-0 ATS run in this spot.

It took a while for the Nets to get going this season as they were often overvalued and listed as heavy favorites in their games. However, those point spreads have started to come down a bit, creating value in some situational spots for savvy bettors. I think this matchup against the 76ers is one of those spots.

Brooklyn proved it could exist without Kyrie Irving after the organization chose to keep him away from the team because of his vaccination status. But now, the Nets have had a change of heart as Irving recently received permission to rejoin the team. And while the Nets appear to have resolved their issues, the 76ers are still searching for a solution for their wantaway star player, Ben Simmons.

With Simmons still on his sabbatical away from the team, the 76ers are just two games above .500 on the year, sitting at 18-16 with a .529 winning percentage. Last season, Philadelphia finished 26 games above .500. The reality is that without Simmons, the 76ers don’t have a roster that can compete with the Nets. This season, Brooklyn’s won and covered the spread in both of their meetings and are 4-1 ATS in the past five head-to-head meetings. I’d expect the Nets to get a boost on their home court with Durant making his return. All signs point to Brooklyn getting the win and the cover.

Lay the points with the home favorites.

Pick: Nets -4.5

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

