NBA Champions Futures Odds & Analysis Updated: Scorching Suns Make a Run

The NBA season has been a wild one just a quarter of the way through, but many of the perceived heavyweights are still atop the odds board. Let’s look at the favorite, the hottest team in the league, and a potential dark horse in the East. You can find up-to-date NBA Championship and all your futures odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Odds For 2022 NBA Champions

Brooklyn Nets: +260 Golden State Warriors: +600 Milwaukee Bucks: +700 Phoenix Suns: +900 Los Angeles Lakers: +1000 Utah Jazz: +1100 Miami Heat: +1200 Los Angeles Clippers: +2100 Philadelphia 76ers: +2400 Denver Nuggets: +2400

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you’re going to take a bit of a flier here, it may be best to look towards the East, which has shown to be the softer of the two conferences since teams won’t have to get past the Suns and Warriors to even make the Finals. Why not the Miami Heat? They are a team that has been there before as they are just two years removed from an NBA Finals appearance. Miami still has plenty of roster continuity from that season and currently sit as the East’s fifth-seed at 13-9. A superstar in Jimmy Butler surrounded by budding young talent in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and newly-acquired Kyle Lowry feels like a worthy investment at +1200 in the weaker Eastern Conference. Take a shot with Miami here.

