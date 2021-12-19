NBA Postpones Next Two Nets Games Due To Ten Players In COVID Protocols by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA has postponed each of the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets as the team has ten players who have entered COVID protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AK1B8f5FzI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The Nets were scheduled to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday which will now be played at a later date due to Brooklyn’s recent COVID outbreak. Shortly after, Wojnarowski reported that Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards would also be postponed. The update may be a relief for the Nets after Kevin Durant, the league’s leading scorer, was forced to miss the team’s defeat to the Orlando Magic on Sunday Saturday due to entering the protocols.

A date for the team’s return to play is currently unknown but will be something to monitor in the coming days. The team’s next scheduled game is set for Thursday, December 23 as they travel west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. That matchup is followed by a Christmas Day visit to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

