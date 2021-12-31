NCAA Football Betting Guide – Bowl Season New Year's Six by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This is it — the last hurrah of the college football season. After four months of excitement, the NCAA football season comes to an end, with only the CFP Final scheduled beyond this weekend. And even that is no guarantee to happen. A handful of games have been canceled on short notice to limit the spread of COVID-19 as teams continue to grapple with the virus. However, most of the final weekend remains intact, with only one of the 10 games canceled. As usual, we’re highlighting some of our favorite wagers from the New Year’s Six weekend.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +116|Fighting Irish -142

Spread: Cowboys +2.5 (-105)|Fighting Irish -2.5 (-115)

Total: 44.5 Over -115|Under -105

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish News, Analysis, and Pick

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the season with an 11-1 record and right on the cusp of the playoffs, ranking fifth in the nation. They have to contend with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who made a surprising run to the Big 12 Championship before dropping their second game of the season. Both teams stack up well defensively, ranking in the top 10 in scoring defense, but the Fighting Irish have a significant advantage in the passing game.

Jack Coan rides off into the sunset after the Fiesta Bowl and can improve off his solid end to the season, in which he threw for 269 or more yards in three of his previous four games. He won’t have Kyren Williams to back him up, but Coan has his top receiving threats in the fold versus the Cowboys. The Fiesta Bowl almost always lives up to the hype. We’re expecting another classic game with Coan leading the Fighting Irish to victory, covering the short -2.5 spread.

The Bet: Fighting Irish -2.5

Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bears -104|Rebels -118

Spread: Bears +1.5 (-110)|Rebels -1.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 Over -105|Under -115

Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels News, Analysis, and Pick

This total has been bought up five points off the opening, but the market may have over-adjusted to get there. Although the Ole Miss Rebels defense was porous at times this season, they stacked up well to end the season. The Rebels limited their opponents to 19 or fewer points in three of their final four games. Similarly, their offense ran hot throughout the season, but they failed to score more than 29 points in three of their past five games, facing worse defenses than the Baylor Bears. The Bears limited their opponents to an average of 19.2 points and 347.6 yards per game this season, holding three of their previous four opponents to 16 points or fewer. The market overreacted to the Rebels totals all season, with Ole Miss staying under in nine of 12 contests, including seven straight. The Bears also have an affinity for low-scoring games, going under in four straight to end the season. We’re betting those trends continue in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bet: Under 55.5

Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Utes +148|Buckeyes -184

Spread: Utes +4.5 (-114)|Buckeyes -4.5 (-106)

Total: 64 Over -110|Under -110

Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes News, Analysis, and Pick

This season, the Utah Utes had one of the best defenses in the college football ranks, but they have not seen an offense like the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State operated the best offense in the nation, averaging over 551 yards per game, going north of 600 yards in two of their past three games. The San Diego State Aztecs and BYU Cougars showed early this season that the key to beating the Utes is establishing the run game, and stopping TreVeyon Henderson could be too big of an ask for Utah. Henderson is averaging 6.0 yards per carry over his past three outings, facing some of the best defensive units in the country over that span. The Buckeyes can run away with this one and should cover the modest -4.5 spread.

The Bet: Buckeyes -4.5

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

