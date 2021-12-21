NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, December 21: Colorado Is Live Against Kansas, Xavier And Villanova Will Play Slow by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have a pair of plays on deck for Tuesday’s college basketball slate from two big-time matchups amongst power conference teams. We are eyeing a tricky road meeting as blue-blood Kansas will take on Colorado in Boulder, as well as a blockbuster Big East showdown between Xavier and Villanova. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate slate.

Villanova will host Xavier on Tuesday night in Big East play as the Wildcats look to bounce back from a loss in their opening game of conference play to Creighton. In typical Jay Wright fashion, the Wildcats will look to grind one out as they currently rank 348th in the nation on KenPom.com in adjusted tempo out of 358 teams in the nation. Against teams that like to play faster like Xavier, Villanova has done well to control pace and scoring, something they did in its 71-53 victory over Tennessee back in November. They are 5-1 to the under at this number in their past six games, and if they have their way at home, this will be a grinder. As for the Musketeers, they have shown this season they don’t mind slowing things down to the pace of their opponents. In three matchups against teams in the bottom 50 of KenPom’s adjusted tempo, every game stayed under this number. All signs seem to point towards a low-scoring affair, so that’s where we will take the action. Wager this one to stay under the total in what could be a game that finishes in the low-60s.

The Picks: Under 136.5 (-110)