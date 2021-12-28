NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, December 28: Back Baylor To Cover A Big Spread by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Due to COVID postponements and cancellations, it’s a thinner slate, but we still have a pair of plays on deck from Tuesday’s college basketball schedule with some substantial value. Let’s look at a few we believe you should be backing on Tuesday.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s an ACC battle on Tuesday night as Notre Dame will hit the road to take on Pittsburgh. The Panthers have struggled all season, and with home losses to The Citadel, UMBC, and Monmouth, their home advantage should barely be considered here. They have proven capable of losing to anyone, and at 181st on KenPom.com, they are the lowest-ranked power conference team in the nation. As for Notre Dame, no bad losses other than a road loss to Boston College and a win over 18th-ranked Kentucky earlier this month show their ceiling and capability is far higher than that of tonight’s opponent. This spread should be much bigger, and it shouldn’t be any sort of surprise to see Notre Dame dominate Pittsburgh in this one. Take the Fighting Irish to cover the four-point spread.

The Picks: Notre Dame -4 (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!