NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 8: Put Michigan State and Wisconsin on Your Radar

Conference play is getting underway for some teams, and with plenty to pick from on Wednesday’s slate, we are going to dive into the Big Ten. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate action.

Another Big Ten matchup and another favorite we are looking to back tonight. Michigan State will travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night, and even after a 7-0 start to the season, this feels like a sell-high, end-of-the-road spot for Minnesota with Sparty coming to town. Just one victory over a top 100 KenPom opponent in those seven wins, and not many of them have been convincing. A narrow one-point W over lowly Pittsburgh, double-overtime with Princeton, and a four-point victory over Western Kentucky are all signs of concern and a weak schedule to open the year. Five top 40 KenPom opponents for the Spartans, including a championship appearance last month in the Battle 4 Atlantis, just shows the difference in preparation for conference play. Back Michigan State to get things done here against an overvalued Minnesota team.

The Picks: Michigan State -7 (-118)

