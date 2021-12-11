New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Saints vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Saints vs. Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Saints -235 | Jets +194

Spread: Saints -5.5

Total: 43.0 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Saints +18000 | Jets OFF

Saints vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

Over 43.0

Saints vs. Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

Neither of these teams is very good, but the Jets’ defense is easily the worst unit in this contest. They’ve been horrendous this season, ranking dead last in both points and yards allowed per game.

They’ve been particularly porous against the run. The Eagles were playing without both Jalen Hurts and Jordan Howard last week, but that didn’t stop them from racking up 185 rushing yards vs. the Jets last week.

That sets up nicely for the Saints. Their offense is a bit of a question mark, but they can definitely run the football with Taysom Hill under center. He had more than 100 rushing yards last week against a much stingier Cowboys’ defense. They’ll also get Alvin Kamara back in the lineup this week, which is a major plus for their offense. Kamara hasn’t done his best work on the ground this season, averaging just 3.6 yards per attempt, but he should have no problem gashing the Jets. If he can’t, he should still be able to do some damage catching passes out of the backfield.

That said, instead of taking the Saints as road underdogs, I’m more interested in taking the over on 43 points. The Jets’ offense isn’t great, but they’ve been able to hold their own. Overall, seven of the Jets’ past nine games have gone over the current total of 47.0.