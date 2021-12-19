NFL MVP Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Tom Brady's Race to Lose by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After failing to be on our last edition, Patrick Mahomes, the favorite entering the season, has made a big jump back. Meanwhile, Josh Allen was the odds on favorite to take the hardware at the halfway point and has now almost fallen out of the top-10. Here are the updated odds for the league’s most valuable player.

TOP 10 ODDS TO WIN NFL MVP

Tom Brady -165

Aaron Rodgers +500

Patrick Mahomes +1000

Dak Prescott +1400

Kyler Murray +1400

Matthew Stafford +1400

Jonathan Taylor +2100

Justin Herbert +2100

Josh Allen +2500

Lamar Jackson +6000

Tom Brady (-165)

Riding a four-game winning streak and tied for the best record in the NFL at 10-3, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has become the odds on favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player Award this season. Brady leads the league in passing yards with 4,134 yards and is also top of the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. Another MVP season seems in the works for Brady, but the value of grabbing him is gone.

Aaron Rodgers (+500)

Next on the list and Brady’s closest challenger is Aaron Rodgers of the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Tied with Tampa Bay and Arizona with the league’s best record, Rodgers ranks 10th in yards passing, almost 1,000 yards behind Brady, and ranks fifth in touchdown passes but with nine fewer than Brady. At 5-t0-1 he’s probably your best bet on anyone to catch the GOAT.

Patrick Mahomes (+1000)

Patrick Mahomes moves up on this list after leading the Chiefs to seven straight wins. Mahomes ranks third in the league in passing yards eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark with his dominating performance on Thursday Night Football, defeating the Chargers in a thrilling overtime victory. He also ranks fourth in the league in touchdown passes with 30. It may be too little too late for the former MVP after some early-season struggles and inconsistency dropped him in the race.

Dak Prescott (+1400)

Dak Prescott continues to be the difference-maker for the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Dak sits ninth in the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. If there is any chance of him finishing first in this group at the end of the year, he will have to lead his team to a perfect end to the season with wins over the Giants, Football Team, Cardinals, and Eagles. He will also have to shake off his recent slide where he’s struggled to cash in while in the red zone.

Kyler Murray (+1400)

At 10-3 and tied for the best record in the NFL, Kyler Murray should not feel like he is out of the question to bring home the league’s Most Valuable Player award. While Murray won’t lead the league in yards passing, it’s on the ground he has his most significant impact. The Cardinals Cinderella season continues, and Murray leads it. If the Cards can somehow win their last four games versus the Lions, Colts, Cowboys, and Seahawks, they could be the number one seed in the NFC with a bye in the first round. Murray missing a few games this season has been his biggest detriment.

All NFL picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

